Due to an increase in needs for personal items, the Contact Center is asking for donations such as deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap, toothpaste, tissues, toilet paper and laundry soap.
Your support is key to helping the Yankton community, surrounding areas and Yankton Contact Center.
If you wish to contribute, you may do so by bringing donations to Contact Center, located at 321 W 3rd Street, Suite B02, in Yankton, located in the basement of the County Government Building.
Every donation makes a difference in our community and takes us one step closer to meeting the emergency needs of people in Yankton who are experiencing a crisis, by providing them a continuum of care to help them stabilize their lives while maintaining their dignity, in keeping with the Contact Center’s philosophy of a hand up, not a hand-out.
