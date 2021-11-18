100 Years Ago
Saturday, November 19, 1921
• The Missouri River here was running full of slush and ice today, starting shortly after daylight. Against the piles of the tramway used by the Meridian Highway bridge builders the soft floating slush made no impression, and prospects of a tight freeze-up hold no great terror. Two weeks more of open water will put the bridge work far enough along to allow removal of the tramway if necessary.
• Several automobiles came to grief on the slippery streets this morning, skidding into curbs and breaking wheels. One Ford was wrecked near the Episcopal church, and one near the Methodist church, during the forenoon, and a heavier car broke two wheels near the Carnegie library.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 19, 1946
• Turkey talk is not just Thanksgiving conversation in the O.N. Rinnan home near Gayville, but a year round subject that covers turkey culture from A to Z for a crop of 1,000 of the banquet birds. Operating the turkey business, perhaps the only large scale turkey operation in the county, is Mrs. Lydia Rinnan.
• Plans for Yankton’s big Christmas season opening on November 29 are shaping up now. Opening day will feature mainly children’s attractions and announcement is made today concerning a pet and doll parade and a free movie which will highlight the day for all local youngsters and those coming in from neighboring towns and communities.
50 Years Ago
Friday, November 19, 1971
• A three-man delegation from Vermillion and Yankton appeared before the South Dakota Regents of Education on Thursday and urged support of the three-year medical degree program at the University of South Dakota Medical School with the use of South Dakota hospitals for the clinical training. The delegation — consisting of Philip Crew and Jim Michels of Vermillion and Yankton Chamber manager Evan Nolte — wanted the board to be aware of the public interest in the need in developing such a program that would also offer medical students an opportunity to take their clinical training in South Dakota communities.
• Yankton high-schooler Terry Bonnertz was presented with the traveling Lorne Arnold trophy at the annual Yankton Quarterback Club banquet. The award is presented to a Yankton High School athlete who excels in athletics, scholastic and citizenship achievements.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 19, 1996
• Hastings Filters, Inc. dedicated a $9 million acquisition and expansion project on Monday. The expansion had the filter manufacturing company having the third largest industrial building in Yankton.
• Middle schoolers in Yankton spent two weeks learning about Japanese culture in the classroom. The interdisciplinary study unit had students introduced the culture to students in every class they attended — from music to math.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.