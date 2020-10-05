Another bridge in Yankton County has been named to honor a fallen soldier.
At a brief outdoor ceremony Saturday, South Dakota honored Sgt. Allen D. Kokesh Jr. by naming the eastbound Highway 50 bridge over the James River after the Yankton man who died in 2006 from injuries sustained while serving his country in Iraq.
This is the second bridge in Yankton County in the past month named under the auspices of the Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program, dedicated to memorializing South Dakotans killed in the service of their country. In mid-September, the westbound span at the same crossing was named after SFC Richard L. Schild, a member of Kokesh’s unit who was killed in action in Baghdad in 2005 the day Kokesh was wounded.
Soldiers from Kokesh’s unit, Bravo Battery (formerly Charlie Battery), 1st Battalion, 147th Field Artillery, based out of Yankton, were on hand at the ceremony along with city, county and state officials. Kokesh’s parents, Allen Sr. and Kristi Kokesh, were also there outside the county building Saturday in the company of friends and family, including Becky Beebee and Kokesh’s sisters, Chaz Schumacher and Katrianna Kokesh, who led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program was born out of a conversation last year between Greg Whitlock, secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, who led Saturday’s ceremony; Gen. Jeffrey Marlette and Gov. Kristi Noem, according to a prerecorded address Noem made for the ceremony.
“What a great way to honor our veterans and share their perspective story,” Whitlock told the gathered group. “The valiant courage, bravery and selflessness of our South Dakota men and women who have served and sacrificed will never be forgotten.”
In her address, Noem noted that more than 3,000 South Dakotans have died in the service of this country.
“That’s 3,000 missing faces in Christmas photos; 3,000 moms who never got to hug their child again,” Noem said. “We cannot forget these sacrifices. This memorial creates a tribute — a tribute that will live on beyond all our years and afford us the opportunity to pause and to recognize our heroes and their families.”
Marlette was represented at the ceremony by Brigadier Gen. Marshall Michaels.
“This bridge serves as a reminder to all of us that freedom is not free, and it must be fought for and protected,” Michaels told the audience. “So, as we pass over this bridge, we are reminded of the sacrifices of Allen Jr. and his family that paid for our freedom. We owe them a debt of gratitude that we can never repay.”
Kokesh was injured in Baghdad in 2005 when two IEDs exploded near his Humvee while on patrol. He died two months later at age 21, having never recovered from those injuries.
Schumacher thanked organizers, attendees and service men and women for the bridge dedication and ceremony. She also shared some memories of Kokesh.
“The bravery and courage my brother showed in choosing to fight for his country, fighting for his life after he was injured and, ultimately, losing his life will forever shape who I am, who we all are and how we move forward with our lives,” Schumacher said. “My family is deeply humbled and forever grateful for those moments we had with Allen before he left this world, and that was possible because of the brave souls serving alongside him in Iraq.”
Prior to deploying to Iraq, Kokesh adopted a motto taken from the Bible. It is the only thing written in his journal from his time in Iraq, she said and read it aloud: “From the darkness I heard a voice, and it said, ‘Whom shall I send and who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I, send me!’” Isaiah 6:8.
“I can only imagine the depth of meaning it had for him,” Schumacher said.
She also reflected on the personal meaning that particular span of bridge has for her family.
“My family has crossed this bridge thousands of times. For Allen, the last time was 15 years ago, on this date, as members of Charlie Battery made their way to prepare for deployment to Iraq, perhaps, memories of their previous crossings replaying in their heads.” Schumacher said. “The naming of this particular bridge in honor of the sacrifice that my brother, Sgt. Allen Kokesh Jr., made for his country is humbling. It is significant and will give pause to all of us when we cross it in the span of our lives.”
Schumacher thanked the community for its support of her family, as well as its support of the men and women of Bravo Battery.
“If you can do one thing today to show your gratitude or in remembrance, pay it forward,” she said. “Show love to a stranger; give something of yourself, for no other reason than to celebrate the gift and the fragility of human life.”
The ceremony concluded with Kokesh’s family unveiling the sign that will be posted at the bridge in his honor.
