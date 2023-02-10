VERMILLION — The exhibit “As Good as Gold: The First 50 Years” has opened at the National Music Museum in Vermillion and will remain open through October 2023.
The museum will be open to the public on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon-4 p.m.
