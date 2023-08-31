To our thousands of loyal readers: This is to inform you that, as of Sept. 1, 2023, there will be a price increase of roughly 40 cents per day for subscribers of the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan. The single-copy price of papers sold by vendors is going up 75 cents.
This is not a decision that was made quickly, lightly or painlessly. The Press & Dakotan’s last increase was in 2010. We have worked for years to hold our costs in line. However, inflation and other rising costs have forced us to make this decision.
As the only locally owned daily newspaper in the region, this increase will help us keep up with the rising business costs, such as materials, supplies, fuel costs, postage and labor.
As a subscriber, this price will still be a discount of almost 38% off the single-copy price.
We’re dedicated to continuing to provide you with the best quality local news and sports, and we look forward to continuing to serve you in the future.
Thank you for reading and thank you for allowing us into your home to be a part of your lives!
— Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Staff
