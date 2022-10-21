‘To Me, People Are People’

Jack Nielsen, owner of JoDean’s Steakhouse & Lounge in Yankton is being honored with a Governor’s Award for Outstanding Private Employer (Small Business) in Pierre next week.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

A local restaurant is being recognized for doing something it’s always done — hiring people with disabilities.

Next week, JoDean’s Steakhouse & Lounge of Yankton is being honored with the annual South Dakota Governor’s Award as a small employer that has made notable contributions regarding the employment of individuals with disabilities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.