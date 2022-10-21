A local restaurant is being recognized for doing something it’s always done — hiring people with disabilities.
Next week, JoDean’s Steakhouse & Lounge of Yankton is being honored with the annual South Dakota Governor’s Award as a small employer that has made notable contributions regarding the employment of individuals with disabilities.
“I’m honored to get the award,” Jack Nielsen, owner of JoDean’s, told the Press & Dakotan. “I feel very humbled about it, but this is just how I am: (I say) these are people and their main objective is to please and to work.”
Gov. Kristi Noem will present the awards at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the Capitol Rotunda of the South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre. A reception will follow at Drifters Bar & Grille, 325 E. Hustan Avenue in Fort Pierre. The event is free and open to the public.
Also being recognized this year are Helen Hartmann of Sioux Falls — Outstanding Individual with a Disability; Kayley Shade of Sioux Falls — Outstanding Employee with a Disability; Family Fare Supermarket on Mountain View Road of Rapid City — Outstanding Private Employer (large employer); Midco Aquatic Center of Sioux Falls — Outstanding Public Employer; Bev Petersen of Sioux Falls — Outstanding Transition Services; and John Hamilton of Sioux Falls — Distinguished Service.
Nielsen said there was never a conscious decision made to expand his hiring practices to include individuals with disabilities.
“I didn’t search it out,” he said. “To me, people are people. Some people, you need to work with a little more than others, but they’re all the same.”
Currently, Nielsen estimates he has about four individuals with disabilities on his staff, all of whom do a good job and interact with the customers.
“I look at it like this: No matter who you are, everybody’s got a disability,” Nielsen said. “Maybe you wear a hearing aid, maybe you have glasses, maybe you’re too tall or too short, maybe you’re dyslexic. I’m dyslexic. I’m very dyslexic.”
The key qualities of a good employee include honesty, working hard, showing up, and being a decent person, he said.
“I’ve always said, ‘I’m an extremely prejudiced person.’ I don’t like liars. I don’t like thieves. I don’t like lazy people,” Nielsen said. “But that comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, religions, sexes — everything. To me, you’re here, I’m here and we’re going to do the job.”
Since its establishment in the early 1970s, the Governor’s Awards have recognized more than 300 businesses and individuals across the state for their efforts.
In its nearly 50 years of business, JoDean’s has always hired individuals with disabilities, earning an award locally as Yankton’s Employer of the Year in 2007, Nielsen said.
“(Also) I’ve never fired any of them,” he added. “The biggest quality that they have is, Number 1, 90% of the time, they’re in a good mood, plus, they want to work and they want to do a good job.
“You’ll never see one of them with a phone on. They’re here to work.”
To other employers, Nielsen said these employees are very honest, hard-working people in the way we expect everyone else to be.
He also offered some advice to anyone looking for workforce help and considering hiring people with disabilities.
“If you are an employer, open your mind, open your vision because these are just regular people,” Nielsen said. “If you haven’t experienced working with them, you need to.”
