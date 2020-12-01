100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 2, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 2, 1946
• Opposing claims for the winner of the 1946 “Diaper Derby” force a second look at what time is considered the beginning of the New Year. The stork delivering Darleen Ayers arrived at exactly midnight, which some claim is still during 1945. However, Ayers takes home the trophy for the first birth of 1946, as the World Almanac and United States naval observatory agree that 1946 came at midnight. Congratulations to parents David and Elizabeth Ayers and Nancy Edwards!
• Police Chief Lyman Thomas thanks Yankton for the quiet night of festivities on New Year’s. He says they “handled the largest crowd with the least trouble in years,” and there were no arrests that night.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 2, 1971
• The cigarette commercial bowed off television Friday night after a $1.25 million fling by Philip Morris up to midnight. The last commercial on network television was a 60-second revue from flapper to Female Lib for Virginia Slims on NBC’s “Tonight” show at exactly one minute before the midnight deadline.
• Little Josh Raymond Strait, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Strait of Vermillion, didn’t seem too concerned over the fact that he was the first New Year’s baby born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. The seven-pound, eight-ounce boy, the first for the couple, arrived at 3:24 a.m.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 2, 1996
• The Santee Sioux Tribe of Nebraska is scheduled to open the first gambling casino in Nebraska this spring near Santee. The casino, which will feature slot machines, challenges the state’s gaming law.
• Holiday decorations are a familiar sight on area lawns and houses, but don’t expect to see the usual when you pass Matt Sudbeck’s home in Hartington, Neb. A large display of lights spells “Go Huskers” next to a blinking “N” as Sudbeck shows support for the University of Nebraska football team. The Cornhuskers are seeking their second straight national title in tonight’s Fiesta Bowl game with the University of Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.