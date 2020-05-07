VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business is launching a new student-centered initiative, Coyote Business Consulting Group, a program designed to help businesses survive and stay competitive in the state of South Dakota and throughout the region. This program will be available to all businesses, but a special emphasis will be placed on small businesses, as they are the backbone of South Dakota’s economy, comprising nearly 60% of South Dakota’s workforce.
The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has left businesses in uncharted territories and often struggling to stay afloat. In addition, business students are missing out on crucial opportunities to gain real-world experiences as their internships and summer jobs are getting delayed or canceled. The Coyote Business Consulting Group will enable students, with the guidance of faculty advisors, to help businesses solve critical problems for their organizations. The consulting service will be offered at no charge to businesses, and students will have the opportunity to receive academic credits, financial support and real-world experience.
How to get your business involved in the program:
• Businesses will need to complete a project proposal form outlining the scope of their project by Friday, May 15, 2020. Proposals may focus on any business need. (Examples — not a complete list: Marketing plans, e-commerce recommendations/solutions, product development cost life cycle analysis, target market analysis, human resource management plans, job descriptions, emergency preparedness plans, supply chain management strategies, financial strategies, survey development).
• A select number of projects will be chosen, and businesses will be notified of their acceptance into the program before Friday, May 29, 2020.
• Businesses will be paired with a student consulting team and faculty advisor.
• The projects should take 4-8 weeks and will be completed by the end of July 2020.
To learn more about the program or to submit a project proposal form, visit www.usd.edu/CBCG for more information. The website includes sample proposals and other resources to help businesses prepare.
