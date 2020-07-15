In Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health, 80 new cases were reported in the state, along with two new deaths.
The deaths were reported in Butte and Pennington counties. It brings the state total to 111.
Locally, single new cases were reported in Charles Mix (98 total) and Turner (30) counties.
South Dakota statistics for Wednesday were:
• Total Cases — 7,652 (+80)
• Total Tests — 93,633 (+1,469)
• Active Cases — 878 (+14)
• Recoveries — 6,663 (+64)
• Hospitalizations — 752 ever hospitalized (+8); 59 currently hospitalized (-3)
In Nebraska, 318 new COVID-19 cases were reported on the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website late Tuesday.
Two new positive tests were reported in Dixon County, giving it 57 overall. However, the DHHS website amended its death total for the state from 288 to 286, with one of the deaths subtracted from Dixon County, which now shows one death during the pandemic.
Knox County also reported one new positive test, its 26th.
Nebraska’s total of known cases stands at 21,399. The total number of tests processed rose to 219,996 (+2,515).
The state reported 16,205 recoveries (+180), while total hospitalizations rose to 1,442 (+11) and current hospitalizations stood at 110 (+9).
