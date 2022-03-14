A Wagner man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for failure to register as a sex offender.
According to United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes, Harold Dean Johnson Jr., 42, was indicted March 1, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on March 11 and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.
The indictment alleges that Johnson, who had previously been convicted of a sex crime and required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, failed to do so between Oct. 10, 2021, and March 1, 2022.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Johnson was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. No trial date has been set.
