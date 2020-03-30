In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Greater Yankton’s newly created Greater Yankton Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD and United Way of Greater Yankton are working in partnership with Feeding South Dakota, Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, the City of Yankton and Yankton County 4-H to organize and distribute emergency food boxes to community members in need of assistance throughout this unprecedented time.
United Way of Greater Yankton will be distributing emergency food boxes safely packed and delivered by Feeding South Dakota. Food boxes will be distributed twice per week in a drive-thru style, in the parking lot of the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center, 709 Whiting Drive on Tuesday, March 31, from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, April 2, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Those seeking food are asked to arrive at the start time of distribution rather than lining up prior, and to remain in their vehicles until they approach the food box loading area. enter via the west entrance, near the Yankton County Extension Office. United Way staff and volunteers will obtain demographic information from each family or carload, however there are no specific qualifications to receive assistance. Limit of one food box per household, per week, with a maximum of two boxes distributed per vehicle.
Limited food box delivery options may be available to those who qualify through a partnership with Yankton Transit. call (605) 665-6766 by noon Wednesday to arrange.
For more information, contact United Way at info@yanktonunitedway.org.
