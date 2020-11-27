Elks To Support ‘Shop With A Cop’ Program

The Yankton Elks Lodge’s usual Operation Care Christmas program has been impacted this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But a change in the program’s format will allow it to serve more children in need for the foreseeable future.
Lodge Secretary Cindi Goeden told the Press & Dakotan about the change to the Elks Lodge’s usual Christmas program.
“We used to have Operation Care in the lodge where we would deal with the Head Start students,” Goeden said. “This year, we switched it up and we’re doing ‘Shop with a Cop.’”
“Shop with a Cop” gives local children in need an opportunity to shop for needed items and Christmas presents with members of the local law enforcement community.
She said the usual in-person gathering wasn’t feasible with the pandemic only worsening in the region.
“We don’t want to get a bunch of younger children in here because we don’t want them getting sick,” she said. “We don’t want any of our members getting sick.”
But Goeden said that “Shop with a Cop” allows the lodge to do good for even more community children.
“’Shop with a Cop’ reaches out to a lot more children than what we were doing here with Operation Care here with the Head Start kids,” she said. “We feel by doing ‘Shop with a Cop,’ these children are going to be able to bond with the police department, the sheriff’s office and they may not be afraid of them. They may learn to show them respect. The old adage, ‘If you need help, call a police officer,”’ that’s kind of gone by the wayside. Maybe with them shopping with a police officer or somebody from the sheriff’s department, they may learn that we don’t have to be afraid of these people. They are our friends.”
Under the “Shop with a Cop’ program, each child is given $75 to spend — $25 must be spent on personal items (toiletries, clothing) while the rest can be used on a toy for themselves and gifts for other family members. Goeden said that around 45-50 kids usually participate in the program.
Goeden said the Elks Lodge is reaching out to members for donations and is aiming to give “Shop with a Cop” $1,000 this year.
“I think we’ve gotten more response this year than we have in past years,” she said. “We brought it to one of our lodge meetings and we voted on it. It was pretty much a unanimous vote to go with ‘Shop with a Cop.’”
She said that it’s this support that will likely keep the “Shop with a Cop” fundraiser a staple of the Yankton Elks Lodge’s winter season.
“It’s going to reach out to more kids,” she said. “Since we’re so into the drug awareness program, we feel that children need to have a rapport with police officers. We think that this is a better way to go about doing things.”
