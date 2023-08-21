POUND COUNT

Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.

micromegas

On a normal day it seems the YPD/YSF spend 50%-60% of more of their time rearresting repeat offenders.

It seems the only difference on RB Days is the number of out-of-town repeat offenders whom get rearrested.

All part of the Revolving Door "justice" system, courtesy of South Dakota.

No wonder so many police are so uptight so often.

And often so suspicious of most anyone.

It seems those same, multiple-time repeat offenders and that failing "justice" system are helping create an atmosphere of fear and growing crime.

I'm often amazed at how many bona-fide Repeat Offenders/Habitual Felons are walking around town, every day.

Most of whom have never received any type of rehab.

Just in & out of jail/prison.

