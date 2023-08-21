POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Anthony Rempfer, 38, Yankton, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Laura DeLong, 45, Yankton, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Ramiro Nino, 35, Yankton, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Friday for simple assault.
• Cheyenne Rouse, 54, Yankton, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Friday for intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or human waste/assault upon any other person, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of unauthorized article in jail/alcohol or marijuana.
• Wade Vensdel, 65, Yankton, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Friday for simple assault.
• Charles Pettibone, 41, Yankton, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Friday for violation of temporary protection order or no-contact order.
• Daniel Alvarado, 21, Mission Hill, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Friday for open container in a motor vehicle and DUI.
• Misti Harris, 36, Sioux Falls, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Saturday for possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
• Chad Dimmick, 49, Meckling, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Sunday for DUI, contempt, maintenance of financial responsibility and use of seatbelt.
• Alyssa Rouillard, 28, Yankton, was arrested was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Saturday for DUI.
• Mercedes Sandoval, 28, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Saturday for DUI/second offense.
• Laci Sullivan, 31, Springfield, was arrested at 5:22 a.m. Saturday for entering or refusing to leave property after notice.
• Christopher Schwartz, 48, Norfolk, Neb., was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Saturday for boating under the influence.
• Whitney Ironhorse, 36, of Yankton was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for failure to appear for driving with suspended license.
• Jose Castellanos Comptes, 63, of Houston, Texas, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Sunday for DUI
• Chandra Sanders, 48, of Yankton was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Sunday for DUI 2nd Offense.
• Jeremiha Kohler, 28, of Springfield was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Sunday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (M2).
• Dean Christenson, 57, of Sioux Falls was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Sunday for DUI.
• Craig Caruthers Sr., 51, of Yankton was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Sunday for DUI; for maintenance of financial responsibility; and for seatbelt use.
• Kristile Ray, 27, of Yankton was arrested at 3:11 a.m. Sunday for DUI.
• Kimberly Cameron, 49, of Volin was arrested at 3:54 a.m. Sunday for resisting arrest; and obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
• Brian Eide, 42, of Yankton was arrested at 4:01 a.m. Sunday for possession controlled a substance in Schedules I or II.
• Darryl Evans, 28, of Yankton was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Sunday on a probation hold for court services.
• Logan Nelson, 22, of Sioux Falls was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for failure to appear for speeding on other roadways.
• Ronald Pasman, 66, of Yankton was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued by Lincoln County for Failure to Appear for Driving with a Suspended License; for Possession of a revoked, altered or fictitious license; for possession of drug paraphernalia (M2); and for possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II.
• Joshua McGhee, 41, of Yankton was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions.
On a normal day it seems the YPD/YSF spend 50%-60% of more of their time rearresting repeat offenders.
It seems the only difference on RB Days is the number of out-of-town repeat offenders whom get rearrested.
All part of the Revolving Door "justice" system, courtesy of South Dakota.
No wonder so many police are so uptight so often.
And often so suspicious of most anyone.
It seems those same, multiple-time repeat offenders and that failing "justice" system are helping create an atmosphere of fear and growing crime.
I'm often amazed at how many bona-fide Repeat Offenders/Habitual Felons are walking around town, every day.
Most of whom have never received any type of rehab.
Just in & out of jail/prison.
