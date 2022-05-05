Corps: Flooding Possible On James River

It’s a tale of two rivers.
The Missouri River looks to remain low in the coming months, while the outlook calls for James River flooding, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).
The Corps offered the prediction during a conference call Thursday.
Dry conditions in April resulted in well-below average runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin. April runoff was 1.5 million acre-feet (MAF), which is 51% of average.
The updated 2022 upper basin runoff forecast is 17.8 MAF, 69% of average, which, if realized, would rank as the 23rd lowest calendar year runoff volume.
Those conditions don’t appear headed for any major changes, according to John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division in Omaha.
“Despite recent snow and rainfall events, 84% of the upper Basin continues to experience abnormally dry conditions,” he said. “Current drought conditions, dry soils and below-normal mountain snowpack resulted in the below-average 2022 calendar year runoff forecast.”
The Corps doesn’t anticipate any problems with Missouri River flooding in the upper basin, Remus said.
System storage is currently 48.3 million acre-feet (MAF), or 7.8 MAF below the base of the annual flood control and multiple use zone. System storage is expected to remain in the carryover multiple use zone during 2022.
However, it’s a different story for the James River, according to National Weather Service (NWS) hydrologist Kevin Low. The river flows north-south through eastern South Dakota, from the North Dakota border to Nebraska near Yankton.
“The wet April conditions have led to a flood threat for the middle reach of the James River,” Low said.
The late April snows in North Dakota and extreme northern South Dakota produced 2-4 inches of snow water equivalent (swe) followed by systems of heavy rains, Low said.
The rapid influx of such a major amount of water has triggered flood threats along the James River in South Dakota, he added.
The flooding has already begun in the Aberdeen area and is headed downstream Low said. The “Jim” contains very little gradient and is one of the flattest rivers in the world.
“We do have moderate-level flooding in the Columbia reach and some flooding to some degree likely from Columbia to Mitchell as water slowly melts its way downstream,” he said.
“I’m not surprised if we have a few more parts of the James River reach go into flooding by the end of May.”
MONITORING DROUGHT
The U.S. Drought Monitor released its weekly report Tuesday, and the entire Yankton region remains in drought.
In southeast South Dakota, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union counties are listed in severe drought.
Turner and Lincoln counties are listed in moderate drought.
In northeast Nebraska, Cedar, Dixon and eastern Knox counties are listed in moderate drought.
One pocket, consisting of western Knox and southern Charles Mix counties, is listed in extreme drought.
The late spring blizzards and rains during April produced 200-400% of normal precipitation for North Dakota and northern South Dakota, according to the Corps’ Ryan Larsen.
Those numbers were followed by rainfall over much of central and eastern South Dakota producing from 2 inches to more than 8 inches. Yankton received some rainfall but missed out on the major amounts.
More rainfall returned this week, helping boost Yankton’s figures.
The recent precipitation has proven beneficial, particularly for topsoil, Larsen said. However, the subsoil, particularly several inches down, remains in need of more moisture, he said.
“As we move to those deeper depths, it requires more precipitation over the longer duration,” Larsen said.
The Central Plains is moving into a drought similar to major ones during the past two decades, Remus said.
“We’re on a par with where we were during the last extended droughts in 2000 and 2007,” he said. “We’re not in what we could call uncharted territory.”
LOOKING AHEAD
During the coming week, the outlook calls for more precipitation, according to Doug Kluck with the NWS office in Kansas City.
Through May 11, the Yankton region could receive 1.25-1.5 inches of precipitation.
The Central Plains has hit a crucial period for rainfall, Kluck said.
“We should be getting these kinds of rains this time of year,” he said. “If we don’t, we’re in for worse trouble with the drought. May and June are super important for good precipitation in a normal year.”
The 8- to 14-day outlook, from May 12-18, calls for a big warm-up through the second week of May, Kluck said.
“We don’t want the spigot to shut off when it should be running,” he said. “We’ll probably see that (drought) in the summer.”
The Central Plains could receive needed moisture from another source, according to the Corps.
Last weekend’s snowfall increased the snow water equivalent in the Rocky Mountains. The May 1 snowpack in the reach above Fort Peck stood at 86% of normal, while the Fort Peck to Garrison reach reached 94% of normal.
During the past month, Gavins Point Dam near Yankton maintained average releases of 24,200 cubic feet per second (cfs). Current release rates stand at 22,000 cfs, with a forecast release rate of 22,500 cfs.
During the same period, Fort Randall Dam upstream at Pickstown maintained an average release of 21,800 cfs. The Fort Randall releases take into account not only Gavins Point but also any tributary inflows between the two dams.
The lower river levels can produce impact in many areas, including hydropower production at the dams. The six mainstem dams typically generate 10 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity annually, providing enough energy to power more than 860,000 homes, according to the Corps.
The power plants generated 662 million kWh of electricity in April. Typical energy generation for April is 700 million kWh. The power plants are expected to generate 7.3 billion kWh this year, compared to the long-term average of 9.4 billion kWh.
In terms of agriculture, the outlook for warmer temperatures would create more evaporation and transpiration, which would create more stress for crops, Kluck said.
“We need weekly widespread wet events to keep pace with temperatures this spring into summer,” he said. “We can’t lose any more ground to drought.”
