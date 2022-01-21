100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 22, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 22, 1947
• Yankton County’s March of Dimes campaign is progressing very well, it was announced this morning by Frank Duffy, county chairman, who said that the amount received so far in the first week of the drive is easily over the $1,000 mark.
• Blake Gilkyson, U.S. Navy and stationed in Japan for many months, plans to join his father in business at the hardware store in Wakonda on his release from service. He left Japan 10 days ago and is now enroute home. This is the fourth instance of servicemen returning to the hometown to join their fathers in business.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 22, 1972
• Yankton’s Bucks continued to turn back challenges to their lead in the Eastern South Dakota High School Conference with a 67-61 win over Mitchell Friday night.
• At the present time, a class of 70 people is taking the Emergency Medical Training Course in Viborg. The State Department has said this is one of the largest groups in the State to take this training.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 22, 1997
• On Thursday morning, Lyle Knutson will load eight horses into his customized trailer for transport to a show and sale in Texas. This may not seem unusual until Knutson opens the back of the trailer to reveal the inner compartment that measures approximately four feet high, 12 feet long and six feet wide. Seven horses? In a space that size? No problem, if the horses are miniatures, which just happens to be what Knutson and his wife, Karen, specialize in raising for shows and sales around the country. They are one of only about 15 miniature horse ranchers in South Dakota.
• A mobile home located one-quarter mile east of Atens was reported on fire at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday. A torch being used to unfreeze a sewer pipe ignited materials underneath the home. Damage estimated at $1,000 was limited to the underside of the home.
