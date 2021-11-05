Nearly a year after the COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out for adults, it’s the kids’ turn.
With this week’s CDC approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for youth aged 5-11, the Yankton Medical Clinic and Avera Sacred Heart Hospital are teaming up on a pair of clinics to help get area youth vaccinated.
The clinics are set for Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 11, from 4-6 p.m. at the Avera Sacred Heart Professional Office Pavilion. The clinics are open for those aged 5-18 and appointments, which are required, can be made at avera.org/kidsvaccination.
See Saturday’s Press & Dakotan for more information.
