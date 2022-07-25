Yankton’s 31st Street from Broadway Avenue to Douglas Avenue will be closed to thru traffic Wednesday through Friday, July 27-29.
City crews will begin asphalt paving. The closure will remain in place until each evening. Local traffic will have access to local business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.