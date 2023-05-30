Prison Workshops

An inmate at the Women’s Prison in Pierre works on a block of metal during a precision machining class in 2022. The program is a partnership between the state Department of Corrections, state Department of Labor and Regulations and state technical colleges.  

 Photo: South Dakota DOC

The South Dakota Department of Corrections is required to operate its prison workshops without losing money, but the DOC has long failed to live up to that expectation.

Not only do some shops lose as much as $400,000 a year, but inmates aren’t spending enough of their work time filling customer orders. Inmates regularly tag just 15% of their work hours to the job orders they’re meant to fill in the carpentry, metal fabrication or sign-making shops.

