Clay County recorded a double-digit rise in COVID-19 infections Wednesday, with 15 new cases reported in the daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Cedar County in Nebraska reported its biggest one-day increase to date with six new infections.
Clay County’s new cases give it 479 infections to date. However, 35 more recoveries were reported (361). There are 115 active cases.
At the same time, active cases at the University of South Dakota (USD) continue to drop. In its daily portal update Wednesday, USD reported a total of 70 active cases (65 students, five employees), down from 92 active cases listed Tuesday. The total number in quarantine dropped to 338 (-29), including 49 quarantined on campus (+2).
Cedar County’s new cases give it 59 infections to date in the state report issued late Tuesday. It also comes on one of the county’s biggest testing days, with 89 tests reported processed.
Also locally, Knox County in Nebraska recorded three new cases, giving it 85 to date. It also saw a big testing increase, with 272 new tests processed, an increase of almost 32% from the previous day.
Meanwhile, both Charles Mix (127 total cases/11 active cases) and Douglas (34/9) counties reported two new infections Wednesday.
Union County added one new case, its 296th, and recorded five new recoveries (255 total). There are 36 active cases.
For the second straight day, Yankton County saw its case total decline, dropping by one to 262. This usually occurs after further information is collected and a case is either reassigned to another county or is deemed a duplication in reporting. Seven new recoveries were reported (214). There are 45 active cases.
Late Tuesday, the Mount Marty University online portal reported just four active cases, all of them students. This is a drop from 20 on Friday.
South Dakota statistics for Wednesday included:
• Total Cases — 15,571 (+169);
• Active Cases — 2,434 (-245);
• Recoveries — 12,964 (+413);
• Deaths — 173 (0 change);
• Hospitalizations — 1,109 ever hospitalized (+15), 76 currently hospitalized (+8);
• Testing — 211,404 total tests (+1,895), 157,889 individuals tested (+1,203).
Meanwhile, Nebraska saw one of its biggest one-day increases in positive tests on its biggest testing day so far in the pandemic.
The Department of Health and Human Services recorded 502 new infections late Tuesday, the third highest to date. The state reported 7,059 tests processed, easily the largest single-day number reported.
Two new deaths were reported, raising the state toll to 406.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 36,477 (+502);
• Active Cases — 8,020 (+370);
• Recoveries — 28,051 (+130);
• Hospitalizations — 2,089 ever hospitalized (+10), 179 currently hospitalized (+7);
• Testing — 385,852 (+7,059).
