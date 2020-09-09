Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 38F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 38F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.