WASHINGTON — United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand has announced that USDA has extended the deadline for ReConnect Pilot Program applications to April 15, 2020.
USDA is extending the application deadline for Round 2 of ReConnect Pilot Program funding to give rural businesses and communities extra time to apply for this critical assistance that will help bring broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved rural communities.
For information in Nebraska contact General Field Representative Roger Meeks at 402-416-4936 or roger.meeks@usda.gov.
