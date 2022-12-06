Yankton Man Arrested In Connection With Nebraska Multi-County Pursuit

NORFOLK, Neb. — A Yankton man faces drug charges after his arrest following a multi-county pursuit in northeast Nebraska.
Waylon Cournoyer, 40, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by authorities, according to a press release from the Stanton County, Nebraska, sheriff’s office.
Cournoyer was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop an eastbound SUV on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a headlight out. The vehicle failed to stop and accelerated to speeds of over 100 mph, then suddenly stopped in the median and turned back westbound on Highway 275 reaching speeds of about 110 mph.
The SUV continued westbound toward Norfolk.
The Norfolk Police Department was contacted and requested to set up deflation spikes near the Highway 275 and Highway 24 junction. They did set up spikes that were successful in ultimately deflating the right rear passenger tire of the SUV.
The SUV continued into Norfolk on Omaha Avenue at reduced speeds and then turned south onto First Street and then onto Jackson Street and ultimately back westbound on Monroe Avenue before it was stopped in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue.
The driver, Jerry Dean Storovich, 53, homeless (formerly of Norfolk) was taken into custody along with Cournoyer as a passenger.
Storovich was found to be wanted for escape from the Nebraska Department of Corrections and also had a felony warrant issued by El Paso County, Colorado, with full extradition.
Storovich was charged locally with speeding 110/70, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license. He was further charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Cournoyer was cited on the drug charges.
Storovich was jailed pending his return to state correction authorities.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Norfolk Police Department with the arrests.
