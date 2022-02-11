Chase those winter blues away at the Yankton Community Library. “Hygge” is the Danish concept of coziness and togetherness, the main subject of “The Little Book of Hygge” by Meik Wiking. Come experience some community “hygge” at the library on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 2-4 p.m.
Enjoy some warm refreshments, board games, coloring and easy paper crafts. Fiber artists are welcome to bring current projects or start new ones.
This event is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.