South Dakota has surpassed the 100,000 mark for individuals tested for the coronavirus, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton announced at a media briefing Thursday.
The Department of Health website shows that the state has processed 102,536 total tests, but Clayton noted that some individuals have been tested more than once. This new information will be reflected in next week’s dashboard update, he added.
Also Thursday, South Dakota recorded two new deaths from COVID-19, one in Lake County and the other in Pennington County, bringing the total number of deaths from the coronavirus to 121.
There were 66 new positive cases (+8) reported Thursday, 50 current hospitalizations (-6) for COVID and 7,214 recoveries (+55), giving South Dakota 808 active cases (-12).
Locally, Yankton reported four new cases of the virus, the largest single-day increase since early May. To date, the county has had 95 total positive cases of the virus, seven hospitalizations, 82 recoveries (+0) and 2 deaths (+0), leaving 11 active cases (+4). Total negative test results for the county are 2,761 (+23).
More new cases were recorded in area counties (new cases/active cases):
• Turner (1/9), Douglas (1/5) and Clay (1/12) counties each registered one new case Thursday;
• Union county registered two (2/19).
There are no deaths or new hospitalizations reported in those counties.
Clayton also announced that the CDC has updated its guidance regarding when a person is no longer contagious for COVID-19, extending quarantine in more severe cases from 10 days to 20.
In Nebraska, the state reported one new death (311) and 296 (-47) new positive cases for a total of 23,486 COVID-19 infections in the state. No local Nebraska counties registered any new cases.
