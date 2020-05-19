EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of profiles on the three Republican candidates for the Yankton County Commission. The primary election will be held June 2.
———
NAME: Wanda Howey-Fox
FAMILY: One son, Derek
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Graduated from SDSU. BA in Political Science, minor in Business and Foreign language; attorney for the past 36 years. I am licensed in state and federal courts in South Dakota and Nebraska and the Court of Claims. I have served as an Assistant States Attorney in Yankton County. I have practical experience working with laws that affect Yankton County.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Other than attending Yankton County Commission meetings and reviewing the published minutes, I have none.
———
• Why are you running?
I’ve lived in Yankton County for over 34 years. I believe that I understand the concerns and problem that our county has and is facing. I believe that based upon my legal training and understanding of the respective issues, that I would be able to make objective decisions for the benefit of all the taxpayers. I would be an independent voice, would follow the law and insist that the decisions for the County Commission be based upon our ordinances, not on other factors. My law practice has exposed me to many of the issues that the county faces. It’s important to have someone with legal experience on the County Commission. I have never been afraid to make hard decisions.
• Going forward in the coming year, the county will be recovering from dual disasters — the 2019 floods and 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. What do you feel needs to be done for recovery and how do you prioritize the needs of each recovery?
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an economic hardship for most people and businesses in Yankton County. There is no one plan to recover from this nightmare. We will have to see what opportunities or programs are made available by Congress to assist in the recovery. There are some opportunities available from the floods but those funds will have to be allocated based upon priority.
• Large swathes of the county have actively explored the prospect of seceding from Yankton County due in part to a perceived feeling of being ignored by the commission. What would you tell these people and how will you be a representative of the entire county and not just some of the county?
The idea of succession has been explored by a number of individuals. It does not appear that their needs have been addressed by the County Commission. If they were able to secede, that would result in a significant increase in the property taxes in Yankton County for all of the remaining taxpayers. Their needs and concerns need to be addressed.
• With little additional aid anticipated from the state and federal levels for roads, how would you go about tackling the issues with the county’s roads?
The county roads are the real backbone of our economic survival. All of the county roads are important, regardless of where they are located. We need to continue work with not only the state and federal agencies but also our state legislators to try to find additional resources and look at other options to maintain our county roads. I would be open to looking at all options. We need to be able to look outside the box and as a newcomer to the board, tam not afraid to propose those kinds of options.
• Additional thoughts?
Yankton County is my home for over 34 years. I’m invested in this community and its people. It has provided me with a fulfilling life and I want to contribute to the success of our community. I’m not afraid to take on whatever issue that the county faces, head on. I would work hard and do the research necessary to come prepared to these meeting to be able to make informed decisions. Although some candidates have an agenda, I do not. I’m not a single-issue candidate. The county has a lot more issues to solve than just one. If elected, I would fiercely represent the taxpayers of Yankton County as I do for all of my clients. I would truly appreciate your vote on June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.