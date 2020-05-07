An increase in COVID-19 testing in South Dakota produced a triple-digit increase in positive tests in Thursday’s daily update.
A mass testing event in connection with the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls began this week, and the results began to be reflected in Thursday’s numbers.
South Dakota saw 126 cases, and reported 698 cases processed by state and commercial labs — a test infection rate of 18%.
Also, two more deaths were reported in Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls), giving the state a total of 31 deaths tied to COVID-19.
During a media briefing Thursday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the results of the mass testing were not being broken out from regular testing, so how many of the new positive cases were tied to the Smithfield testing event were unknown.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reported that approximately 600 new tests were run at the mass testing event Wednesday.
Clayton added that 803 of the 853 cases directly tied to Smithfield employees have recovered, while 225 of the 245 close-contact cases have also recovered.
Meanwhile, Brown County (Aberdeen), where the DemKota Beef Plant is located, reported 17 new positive tests to give the county a total of 93 known cases.
Union County (Elk Point) reported two more cases for a total of 48 positive tests.
Yankton County’s case total remained at 29 positive tests, with 23 recovered.
Other South Dakota statistics reported Thursday included:
• 51 new recoveries for a total of 2,028 recovered, with the number of active cases listed at 846;
• a total of 20,114 tests processed, with a test infection rate of 14%;
• six more people were hospitalized, giving the state a total of 236 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic. There are 70 people currently hospitalized.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported 311 new positive tests Wednesday, giving the state 6,771 known cases.
Approximately 1,600 new tests were reported. The state now reports 37,829 total tests processed, with a test infection rate of 17.8%
Four more deaths were reported, giving Nebraska 86 total. Three of the deaths were recorded in Hall (Grand Island), Adams (Hastings) and Colfax (Schuyler) counties. There was no information provided on the fourth death.
Knox County (Center) reported a new positive case, giving it a total of five.
Cedar County (Hartington) remained at four positive cases.
