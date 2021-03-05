Avera And MMU Nursing Students Join Forces Against COVID

Nursing students at Mount Marty University (MMU) are meeting the Yankton community’s health needs by applying their talents to the COVID-19 vaccination effort.
Recently, Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital’s (ASHH) COVID vaccine clinic organizers turned to MMU to see if its nursing students could assist in the area’s mass vaccination effort.
Since then, a group of MMU nursing students has been trained and is working side by side with other nurses getting shots in arms.
Three of them agreed to talk to the Press & Dakotan about the experience of putting their skills to work in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Sophomore nursing students Josie Fuhrmann, Courtney Wenande and Blake Bonds said they knew there was a possibility that they would be asked to help with the local COVID vaccine clinics, but none of them expected it to be this soon.
“For me it was a pleasant surprise to be able to help the community,” Bonds said. “I feel like that’s what we want to do as nurses, and it’s nice to actually see that take place and go into action.”
Wenande said she thought it was best for nursing students to begin getting real experience as soon as possible. Students each put from 20-40 shots in arms at each clinic, she said.
“I like to meet people in the community,” Fuhrmann said. “I got to talk to all the people and learn, too.”
Also, the people who came to the vaccine clinics for shots were upbeat, they said.
“It was the 65-and-above generation and they were all just really ready to see their grandkids and their children and be able to enjoy the outdoors again,” Bond said.
As is often the case with nursing, the job required a balance of technical ability and people skills.
“We rotated between meeting people in the front, screening people, giving shots and helping with other things, too,” Fuhrmann said. “The people coming in joked, and it made it a fun experience.”
“Because I’m from Yankton, I’ve seen a lot of the people that came in, but it was good to get to know at least a little bit about each of them,” Wenande said.
Bonds, who is from Mississippi, also mentioned the feeling of community at the clinics.
“I’m not from around here, and for me to be able to go out in the community and actually get to know people was nice,” he said, adding that his impression of receiving the vaccine up to that point had been off-putting. “When I was there, the biggest surprise for me was that it’s not as big, bad and scary as you might have heard.”
As someone who was unsure about adverse effects of the vaccine, Bonds said that the fact that the system allowed those giving injections to spend 15 minutes with their patients afterwards was reassuring.
“We were spending time with them, seeing how they were feeling and making sure that everything was running smoothly,” he said. “It was a relief to see that everyone was happy and content afterwards. There was no problem that we saw.”
Wenande said she was apprehensive at first because she had never administered a vaccine before.
“So, the first time I was nervous, but after that, it was no big deal,” she said. “It helped me become a lot more confident in my abilities as a student nurse and it helped me realize how much I like helping people in my community.”
For Fuhrmann, the experience showed her that she loves serving people as well as how much she really wants to be a nurse, she said.
“Something I noticed that was very heartwarming was the number of couples over the age of 65 that would come in together,” Bonds said. “Whether or not they looked at each other while they got the shot, I could tell that the fact that they knew they were receiving it together meant a lot to them.”
Everyone was grateful to receive the vaccine, said Wenande, who was vaccinated herself at Christmastime due to her job at Yankton’s Sister James Care Center. All of the nursing student volunteers were offered the vaccine, and many have already received it.
“Seeing so many people in my class get vaccinated, how it affected them and that the side effects are minimal helps me be more confident in going to get it,” said Fuhrmann, who had to postpone her shot due to a recent influenza vaccination. “I have all these people around me saying, ‘My arm was sore, I had a fever for a day and I’m over it.’”
Because of the two-dose format, Bonds said he plans to get his COVID shot after spring break.
“Coming from someone who, admittedly, was a bit skeptical about the vaccine because of how fast they rushed the process, after seeing vaccinations take place, I have a lot less doubt and a lot more confidence,” he said. “I say, the faster we’re able to vaccinate, the sooner we’ll be able to go back to seeing each other’s faces, not having to sit so far apart, and having that interpersonal rapport that we long for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.