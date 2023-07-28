CROFTON, Neb. — For the roughly 250 contestants, Saturday’s Crofton Dam Race promises to offer a dam good time.
That’s dam, as in the scenic route of Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake from the Nebraska side of the Missouri River.
The annual event has attracted triathletes from 18 states to Crofton, a Knox County community of 800 residents located 12 miles south of the lake.
The course consists of a 1.5-mile kayak ride on Lewis & Clark Lake, a 5K run through the Weigand campground and a 12-mile bike ride along the rolling hills overlooking the lake.
Contestants can compete individually or form teams. Registration will be taken through tonight (Friday).
Johnnie Ostermeyer and Heidi Marsh serve as race coordinators, working with about a half-dozen committee members and around 100 volunteers.
“This is our sixth year for the race,” Marsh said. “We’ve become a tradition for a lot of people, something they look forward to year-round.”
The triathlon has become a source of area pride, Ostermeyer said. He remains amazed at the event’s rapid growth.
“It’s hard to imagine the race would come this far this fast. This is only the sixth year from the start,” he said. “The first year, we had only 52 participants, so it seems crazy to think that we had 278 in 2021, and this year we are sitting around 240 with a few days to go.”
The event has attracted wide national interest, according to Tyler Wulf, regional park superintendent with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
“The triathlon has drawn people from across the United States,” he said. “We have seen participation as far away as California and Alaska. This goes to show the appreciation race leaders have in promoting the lake and Crofton area.”
Even the COVID pandemic didn’t halt the race, Marsh said.
“During COVID, we were the first event in the state that the Nebraska (Game and Parks Commission) allowed to host again,” she said. “Everything was shut down in March 2020, and then we were allowed in July of that year to resume our event.”
Marsh credits the Crofton Dam Race’s attributes for the quick approval.
“We were seen as an activity that was healthy, outdoors and limited our numbers,” she said. “It was just a really nice way to gather people in a safe way. You could distance yourself naturally.”
EARLY EFFORTS
The event started in 2018 as a local effort to attract more visitors to Crofton, Marsh said. “A committee of volunteers was looking for an opportunity to connect the lake with Crofton,” she said.
Ostermeyer noted the true community effort. “We have countless volunteers that help each race day, and an amazing race crew that plans throughout the year to make this a great event,” he said.
Organizers implemented kayaking rather than the usual swimming leg of the triathlon. After the first year, the one-mile ride was extended to create a greater challenge.
The Lewis and Clark Recreation Area provides kayaks, but entrants are welcome to bring their own, Marsh said.
“Kayaking really entices people. And for some, swimming in Lewis and Clark Lake might be intimidating,” she said. “We do kayaking first, followed by running and then biking. When we started, the kayaking distance was one mile and seemed too easy, so we bumped it up to a mile and a half.”
The Crofton Dam Race doesn’t give prize money, although medals are presented to the various division winners and the overall winners. In addition, a youth division has been created for ages 14-18.
The Crofton Dam Race offers not only the triathlon flagship event but also a half-marathon and the 12-mile bike race.
Wulf believes entrants are attracted by the scenery and challenging terrain, along with the camaraderie.
“Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area provides a safe, enjoyable and memorable experience for participants to begin this race,” he said.
“The vistas that these participants are able to enjoy are like none other. Nebraska’s second largest reservoir and biking the hills of the Missouri River Bluffs is an adventure many races can’t offer.”
THINKING BIG
For Marsh, the event remains a family affair. Her husband, Craig, has competed since the start and encourages his employees to enter for the challenge and to remain healthy.
“The first year, the race was smaller but was fun and an adventure for all of us,” she said. “Craig started doing more triathlons after that. He realized most of the finish lines were mostly ‘high fives’ and maybe some food.”
The Marshes thought crossing the finish line should bring more.
“For us, it was about the celebration, the camaraderie and meeting people who have the same interests and seeing new places,” Heidi said. “We got to thinking, let’s make our finish line a true experience. Let’s make the Crofton Dam Race really special.”
They pursued that thought, and the finish line now features a welcome by spectators in front of the Haymarket on Main Street, a meal, awards ceremony, music (this year, Monte Gulick of Yankton) and even the Best Dam Bloody Mary drinks.
The race supporters can be found along the route sporting signs and cheering as entrants pass their way, Marsh said.
“Our volunteers do everything from helping push off the kayaks from the beach to running our water stations that are themed,” she said. “One year, it was a Chuck Norris theme, another year it was a Jurassic Park theme. Our water station workers and road crews really get into it.”
The race’s growing popularity has created one interesting situation, Marsh joked, as former volunteers have now decided to compete as triathletes.
The race day staff includes the Crofton Fire Department, Crofton EMS, Yankton County Search and Rescue unit and Lewis and Clark Park and Rec staff.
Marsh also credited the Yankton Sertoma Club, which sponsors the “Yankton’s Best Tri” event, as playing a key role in helping Crofton launch its triathlon. The two communities continue supporting each other’s efforts and have created a regional triathlon hub with their respective events in late July and late August, she added.
Wulf noted the strong bonds formed through the event, including the Crofton Dam Race’s commitment of $25,000 so far toward a new walking and biking trail in the Lewis and Clark Rec Area.
“Local EMS, race sponsors, volunteers and countless other partners have come together to provide a unique experience,” he said. “Without countless partners, this race would not be possible. I can’t thank the community of Crofton and the surrounding area enough for their continued support.”
Marsh has found a continuous reminder the race lies just around the corner.
“My favorite thing is driving around the lake region the last few weeks before the race. People in our community are training, getting healthy and talking about it,” she said.
“We also get people who come from Sioux City or Sioux Falls to train under our conditions. It’s good for economic development because the campsites and hotels are full.”
She sees the event turning into something more than she ever envisioned at the start.
“I think what I love about the Crofton Dam Race is that it is something I get to do with the kids, and something I get to do with my community,” she said. “I get to introduce people to a really healthy activity, but it’s also a lot of dam fun.”
Ostermeyer noted the event has more than proven itself to early skeptics, which makes the current success even more rewarding.
“When I started this race, there were those that said it will never work,” he said. “Man, were they wrong. That is why Crofton is the best Dam town.”
