PIERRE — Many South Dakota non-profits have had to change their normal way of doing business in order to continue providing services. Their typical fundraising efforts have been canceled. The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) has been able to provide some support statewide.
In March, the foundation established the Coronavirus Response Fund to directly support the needs of communities and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. This fund addresses immediate needs including access to food, shortage of volunteers, healthcare sector support and human services sector support.
Those receiving funds included:
• Scotland: Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital. A $10,000 grant will be used to upgrade the hospital’s phone system. These grant dollars will shore up telehealth visits via phone helping meet the demand for such services during this pandemic.
