Longtime Gavins Point Electrician Signs Off

A longtime electrician at the Gavins Point Dam is flipping the “off” switch on a storied career.
Senior electrician Michael “Mike” Erickson, who has worked in the dam’s power station for nearly four decades, celebrated his last day at work Wednesday.
Born in Seattle, Erickson found it a winding road to the Yankton area.
“Dad worked for Boeing and got involved in the Minuteman Missile program after five years of working with Hill Air Force Base contracts in Utah,” he said. “Then in 1966, our dad asked us kids if we would like to travel to other places and live in fully furnished trailers. We all said no.”
However, Erickson’s family would do just that, moving between Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming for the next six years.
“Finally, in 1970, I entered my 13th and final school at Bishop Ryan High School in Minot, North Dakota,” he said. “After graduating I enlisted in the Navy at age of 17.”
It was in the Navy that he’d be able to get a jump on pursuing work that sparked his passion.
“I wanted to be a construction electrician, but I didn’t know you could do that in the Navy until they told me there’s an outfit called the ‘Seabees,’” he said. “All they do is build via airplane travel, so no ships. I loved it.”
Erickson served in Ethiopia and Guam doing maintenance and construction with the Seabees.
Following his discharge, he’d spend a couple of years doing electrical work in civilian service before taking a job at Minot Air Force Base for three years for half the pay but with benefits he described as “golden.” His next move would be taking a job with the United States Army Corps of Engineers as a journeyman electrician at the Fort Peck Dam in Montana.
While he’d hold the position for three years, the plains of eastern Montana proved to be just a little too wide open.
“We had to drive 180 miles to get to a town the size of Yankton — that was Havre, Montana,” he said. “I was single then — I’d been divorced — and I wanted to go where there was some activity. When an opening came (in Yankton), I came down for an interview and saw that Sioux Falls is around an hour away and so is Sioux City. I thought, ‘Well, that’s a lot more than I had available up there.’”
He started at Gavins Point Dam as a journeyman electrician in Feb. 1985, a position he’d hold for 10 years before taking over as senior electrician in 1995.
Erickson said one of the biggest changes he’s seen over the years pertains to the advancement of automated controls.
“They were kind of sluggish before,” he said. “You saw lots of gears and all that kind of stuff. We don’t have that anymore. It’s like a smartphone compared to a wristwatch. The technology has made things respond quicker and more accurately, so we have these efficiencies like we can’t believe.”
During that time, he dealt with the electrical issues of the dam and surrounding infrastructure from “4-20 milliamp circuits to working on 115,000 de-energized circuits and everything in between.”
As with many in the region, Erickson said that a moment that stood out to him most during his tenure at Gavins Point was the 2011 flood.
“It was so amazing how we tried to keep the units running because you’ve got an imbalance of water,” he said. “You’ve got the water coming out into the river almost (catching) up with the water coming into the lake — you don’t have any push. That was a challenge. The debris coming down got into all of the cooling pipes, which then plugged and it overheated the units. It was like a Chinese fire drill constantly. That I’ll never forget.”
Erickson said he’s ultimately happy that he was able to pursue one of his great passions in the electrical field over the years.
“I have an incredible sense of appreciation for what the Navy Seabees taught me because what they taught me, I’ve used here,” he said. “When I got out, I knew I wanted to stay electrical, and I did various parts of electrical. Here, it’s like the sky’s the limit about what we worked on.”
But he said one of the most rewarding things has been the ability to pass on his knowledge to others.
“The old-timers didn’t teach me,” he said. “The old-timers wanted the young guys to struggle, and I said to myself, ‘If I ever get a chance to teach someone, I’ll give them everything I’ve got as long as they’re paying attention and they care.’”
Erickson added that he believes he’s leaving the dam in good shape for the future.
“Along the way, the mentorship is what really kept me going,” he said. “It gave me energy and I felt motivated coming to work. I see the results and I think they’re going to be in good hands.”
As for retirement, he has the same post-pandemic plans as many people do — get caught up on traveling again.
“I haven’t seen my son and daughter and grandkids for two years and I have younger sisters on the East Coast,” he said. “My wife Denise has family on the East Coast and we just want to start living again and seeing the sights along the way.”
Ultimately, at the age of 66, Erickson spent 48 total years in the electrical field and 46 years and eight months in federal service.
“No regrets at all,” he said. “I loved my job. How many people can say that?”
