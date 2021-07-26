Businesses throughout Yankton will display the American Flag on Tuesday, July 27, to commemorate National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.
The Yankton Lions Club hang the flags as part of a yearly contract with businesses with proceeds supporting the Lions Vision & Hearing project.
