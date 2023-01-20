SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota and surrounding Northern Plains states are now home to a new group, the Northern Plains Forage Association. The new association is open to forage growers, buyers, industry partners, and any interested stakeholders in the forage industry. The group intends to create a forage networking and education community in order to “promote sustainable, quality, profitable forage production”’ in our region.

The Northern Plains Forage Association is planning its first formal meeting during the Sioux Falls Farm show on Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m. in the Sioux Falls Arena lobby. The meeting is sponsored by Tri-State Neighbor; it will last one hour and is open and free to anyone interested in learning more about the group.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.