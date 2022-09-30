BROOKINGS — Registration is open for the 2022 Eastern South Dakota Water Conference to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the McCrory Gardens Education and Visitor Center in Brookings. This year’s theme is entitled “Phosphorus Loss: Local & Global Challenges.”

Although a critical macronutrient for plant growth, phosphorous has been making headlines the past few years as one of the primary causes for blooms of algae and toxin producing cyanobacteria.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.