BROOKINGS — Registration is open for the 2022 Eastern South Dakota Water Conference to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the McCrory Gardens Education and Visitor Center in Brookings. This year’s theme is entitled “Phosphorus Loss: Local & Global Challenges.”
Although a critical macronutrient for plant growth, phosphorous has been making headlines the past few years as one of the primary causes for blooms of algae and toxin producing cyanobacteria.
“Phosphorus is one of the most important elements for life on Earth but is also one of the biggest drivers of water quality impairment around the globe,” said John McMaine, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer. “The 2022 Eastern South Dakota Water Conference will explore phosphorus from the global scale to the soil scale through a series of invited speakers.”
Featured speakers include:
• Paul Fixen, retired senior vice president at International Plant Nutrition Institute
• Heidi Peterson, vice president of agricultural research and conservation at the Sand County Foundation in Madison, Wisconsin
• Garey Fox, professional engineer, professor and head of the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at North Carolina State University
• Lindsay Pease, assistant professor and extension specialist in Nutrient and Water Management at the University of Minnesota
• Chad Penn, research soil chemist at USDA-ARS and adjunct professor at Purdue University
Online registration will close at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and can be found on the 2022 Eastern South Dakota Water Conference webpage.
There are registration fees for this event.
For more information or questions, contact John McMaine, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer, at john.mcmaine@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5141.
