PIERRE — Two Yankton-based companies are being fined by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming for selling shares for two gambling properties without submitting the proposed sales for review.
According to television station KELO, the two firms — DHIH LLC and DBUH LLC — were to be fined a total of $2,000, but the commission raised the fines to a total of $8,000 ($2,000 for DHIH and $6,000 for DBUH). The companies’ original organizer was identified as Tim Rutjes of Yankton.
According to state law, any proposed gaming contracts must be submitted for approval with the gaming commission’s executive secretary.
It was the second time this year the firms had been in violation of that law, according to Executive Secretary Susan Christian.
DHIH does operate as Hickok’s Hotel and Suites, while DBUH operates as the Historic Bullock Hotel.
After the original $2,000 in total fines were recommended by Christian, the commission met in executive session, and approved the higher fines.
The companies were given until March 28 to pay the fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.