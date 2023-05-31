Lange Pleads 'Guilty But Mentally Ill'

TYNDALL — On Nov. 9, 2021, Francis Lange returned to his former home in Scotland to confront his former girlfriend about his gun he left at the house.
By the time the incident ended, Lange — who lived elsewhere in town with his father — shot all five occupants of the house, including a 5-year-old girl he didn’t know would be present.
Three people died at the time, while a woman and the girl received gunshot wounds. The woman later died, and the youngster recovered from her injuries as the lone survivor and witness.
Lange, 43, provided those facts during the Wednesday change of plea hearing in the Bon Homme County courthouse in Tyndall.
“Guilty but mentally ill,” he said in response to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
For the most part, Lange sat quietly during the proceedings, which were attended by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. The courtroom was filled with spectators, including media, law enforcement and family members.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering set a July 24 sentencing at the Tyndall courthouse.
Lange faces a mandatory life sentence on the murder charges. The state chose not to pursue the death penalty on those three counts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.