Below Average Runoff Forecast For The Upper Missouri River Basin In 2022

Climatologists and representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are forecasting below-average runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, for 2022.
Conditions are now becoming more apparent in terms of what the Missouri River Basin may be facing this spring and summer, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climatologist Doug Kluck told participants in a Missouri River Basin Water Management webinar Thursday.
Most of the river basin has seen a mild, dry winter, though there are some spots in North Dakota that have gotten snow in the last month, he said.
The Snow Water Equivalent (SWE), or how much water is in the snowpack, is below 100%, Kluck noted.
“It’s not good,” he said. “If we’re going into what was the drought year last year and the year before that, we’d like to see a lot higher numbers now.”
Despite January’s numbers being slightly better, the overall moisture situation has actually worsened a little bit, and for the basin, it’s not looking much better for the next 90 days, he said.
The temperature and moisture readings and predictions are in keeping with the current La Nina influence, which will continue to be in effect for the next couple of months, Kluck said.
Soil moisture models show dryness and the need for increased precipitation, he said.
“We’re going to have to make up this deficit before we have much runoff,” Kluck said.
John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, concurred that both plains snowpack and mountain snowpack continue to lag behind seasonal averages.
“Despite January’s runoff being slightly above average, we expect 2022 runoff to remain below average,” he said.
January runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City was 0.9 million acre-feet, 111% of average. Runoff was near-average due to warmer-than-normal temperatures in the upper basin. Precipitation in January was below normal for most of the upper basin except for central North Dakota, which saw above-normal precipitation, Remus said.
“The 2022 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 21.7 MAF, 84% of average, remaining unchanged from January’s forecast,” Remus said. “The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.”
For now, Remus said that Gavins Point Dam releases will be maintained at the winter release rate of 12,000 cubic feet per second but will be adjusted if needed in response to ice formation on the Missouri River below Gavins Point.
Also, the USACE will continue to monitor weather and river conditions and will adjust system releases to help mitigate effects from the weather, he said.
“The Corps is aware of the importance of our operations to water supply,” Remus said. “There is and will be enough water in the river to serve the water supply needs. The system has enough water to serve all congressionally authorized purposes, including flood control, navigation and water supply, during 2022.”
Access to the water is the facility owner or operator’s responsibility, he added.
Also, Remus noted that, due to the conditions, it is very unlikely that the Fort Peck reservoir will have the required water to run a flow test in 2022, in accordance with a 2018 Biological Opinion that calls for one from Fort Peck Dam. The test would help determine whether there were system operation changes that could benefit the endangered Pallid Sturgeon.
“Even if Mother Nature were to provide the necessary runoff in the next 4-6 weeks, there simply is not enough time to properly coordinate and communicate with our partners and stakeholders,” he said. “USACE remains committed to compliance with the 2018 Biological Opinion, including the Fort Peck flow test, but only when hydrologic criteria are met.”
