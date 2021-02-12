PIERRE — The South Dakota Agricultural Foundation has announced the recipients of the organization’s annual Building Rural Communities (BRC) and Ag Innovators (AI) Youth Education grants. This year, the Foundation has awarded 14 grants totaling $28,770 to support innovative youth ag education programs and rural community projects.
The Building Rural Communities Grant and Ag Innovators Youth Education Grant are designed to support ongoing agriculture-related community and safety projects along with innovative ideas in youth agricultural education.
“We’re thrilled to continue to support youth ag education, future ag leaders, and raise up rural communities through these grants. These projects reflect the core values of the SD Ag Foundation,” said Chris Maxwell, executive director.
The Building Rural Communities (BRC) grants support community improvement projects and projects that enhance public safety. These student-led and -implemented projects are open to 4-H Clubs, FFA Chapters, and Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapters. BRC grants totaling $3,150.00 were awarded to five grantees for 2021.
Local recipients in the Building Rural Communities (Brc) Grant Program:
• Avon Sweet Clovers 4-H Club
• Tyndall Clever Clovers 4-H Club
The Ag Innovators (AI) Youth Education grants fund creative projects offering more agriculture related innovation and leadership programs for youth. Selected programs involve a combination of agriculture, innovation, technology, and leadership in the area of youth education and address an educational need or opportunity in a more innovative, effective, equitable, or sustainable way than existing approaches. This year, the Foundation awarded nine AI Youth Education grants totaling $25,620.00.
Local recipients of the Ag Innovators (AI) Youth Education Grant Program
• Hutchinson County 4-H Leaders Association
For additional information about the SD Ag Foundation, call 605.412.4008 or email board@sdagfoundation.org.
The S.D. Ag Foundation is an independent, industry-led nonprofit composed of key leaders in the South Dakota agriculture industry. The Foundation is committed to cultivating a culture of philanthropy that serves all South Dakota ag organizations and investing in the future of South Dakota agriculture through financial support, human resources, and capital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.