The Friends of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery group will host a 2023 Catch-a-Trout Program. The goal of the program is to give children a chance to fish for rainbow trout at the hatchery.
There will be nine different two-hour fishing sessions spread out over three consecutive weekends beginning April 15. Each session will host 30 children. Preregistration is required, equipment is provided, and there is no cost to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.