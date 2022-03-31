City Façade Program To Benefit Seven Properties In 2022

A program to help business owners in Yankton’s Meridian District spruce up their properties is having its biggest year ever.
Earlier this week, the City Commission authorized distributing $87,000 among seven downtown projects.
Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo told the Press & Dakotan that the response was especially strong for the program’s seventh year.
“We received 14 applications, and I’ll say this year’s round of applications was by far the strongest round of applications we’ve ever received,” he said. “The committee had an extremely difficult time identifying and ranking projects because many of them were very competitive and equally as important. There weren’t easy decisions in the process.”
Originally, four projects were recommended under the $60,000 that was budgeted.
According to the memorandum on this year’s recommendations, those initial four projects included:
• 215 Mulberry Street, Cody Richardson & Greg Mueller dba DTMW, LLC: Cleaning and repair of masonry, tuck-pointing, window replacement and addition of windows, lighting, and architectural detail repair/restoration. The applicant is rehabilitating the building previously used as a workshop/warehouse into a mixed use main floor retail/office with five new residential occupancies on the second floor. Total project cost estimate: $89,640. Grant funding recommendation: $22,000.
• 401 Capitol Street, Garrett Horn dba Horn Law Office: Replacing deteriorating wood columns on the former Carnegie Library building with replica precast columns. Total project cost estimate: $33,642. Grant funding recommendation: $16,800.
• 202 West 2nd Street, Mallory Schulte & Ryan Cwach dba Birmingham & Cwach Law Office, PLLC: Windows and door replacement, canopy reconstruction, repointing brick, removal of planter, and new signage. The applicant is undertaking a significant renovation of a single-story mid-century modern building into professional office space adjacent to the Meridian Bridge Plaza. Total project cost estimate: $158,436. Grant funding recommendation: $15,450.
• 328 Walnut Street, Lewis and Clark Theater Company: Repair and restoration of the iconic marquee on the Dakota Theater. This work is a portion of a larger renovation and restoration project taking place over several years. Total project cost estimate: $11,500. Grant funding recommendation: $5,750.
While these initial four recommendations represented $293,245 of investment, the Façade Grant Committee recommended the commission also approve an additional $27,000 go toward three other strong projects, which included:
• 211 West 3rd Street, Cathy Clatworthy/LilyCrest: The portion of a multi-phase historic preservation project to repair of the lower façade. Tile entrance, add columns and related façade elements to restore the lower storefront façade to its original design. Total project cost estimate: $20,588. Grant funding recommendation: $10,000.
• 335 Walnut Street, Althea Higgins dba United Lofts LLC: Replacement of modern entry doors with more period-appropriate entry doors, and repair of arch window details on the former Post Office building. The door/glass replacement is part of a larger ongoing renovation project. Total project cost estimate: $31,064. Grant funding recommendation: $8,000.
• 100 West 4th Street, Scott Blackburn and John Blackburn: Painting and repair of exterior wood windows, masonry cleaning and repair, cleaning of sandstone architectural features, restoration of exiting and replacement of missing lampposts. Significant exterior repair and restoration of a highly visible mixed-use main floor professional and second floor residential structure. Total project cost estimate: $18,225. Grant funding recommendation: $9,000.
The three additional projects represent an added $69,000 of investment in the downtown area.
Façade grant funding is derived from the BBB (bed, board, booze tax) fund.
The façade grant has grown exponentially, budgeted at only $15,000 in its first few years before growing to $30,000 and then $60,000 this year.
“The commission continues to see the value in the program and the track record of getting projects done, being able to drive by them and seeing the impact they have on the aesthetics in the Meridian District, they appreciate it and the community appears to appreciate it also,” Mingo said. “So the commission continues to make the commitment to grow the program and took another step this year because of how many good applications were submitted and added a little above the $60,000.”
He added that there’s no worries of the program losing steam in the Meridian District in the near future.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done and there’s a lot of private investment taking place down there,” he said. “This program ends up being a catalyst or creates a tipping point for private landowners to actually decide to do something maybe they had in the back of their mind for quite a while. When they see they can get it done for 60-80% of what it would’ve cost them anyway to do it, that’s a win-win for the private landowner and the community.”
He added that the city is happy to see what the program has become over the years.
“We love how competitive the program has gotten and we’re really impressed with the results that we’ve seen in the past with projects that the program has helped,” he said. “The people and the land owners in the Meridian District are gaining a better understanding of the program, which means applications are getting more and more competitive all the time, which is a good thing.”
