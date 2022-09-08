Corps Eyes Small Releases For Winter Operations

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is looking at its end-of-year operations along the Missouri River.
During the monthly USACE’s Missouri River Basin Water Management update Thursday — the last one set for 2022 — officials discussed the current state of runoff and how releases will be handled at the Gavins Point Dam over the winter.
Mike Swenson with the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division said Gavins Point Dam releases averaged 28,900 cubic-feet-per-second (CFS) in August and will likely remain around 31,000 CFS for the coming days.
However, this will change as the winter months come.
“Navigation flow support will be shortened three days from the normal eight-month season, based on the July 1 system storage,” he said. “Based on the Sept. 1 system storage check, Gavins Point winter releases will be 12,000 CFS.”
Ryan Larsen of the Missouri River Basin Water Management reservoir regulation team said the updated forecast has been slightly decreased to 20.2 million acre-feet (MAF), or 78% of average, for the upper Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa.
If realized, it would mark the 37th driest year on record.
“The slight decrease in the annual runoff forecast is mostly due to the lower-than-forecast runoff in all reaches above Sioux City, Iowa, except for the Gavins Point and Sioux City reaches,” Larsen said. “August precipitation was below normal across much of the basin. Areas of Montana and Nebraska saw as little as 2% of normal precipitation.”
He said that while some areas of Montana, Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota actually saw above-normal precipitation, this doesn’t seem to be the case for the overall region going forward.
“The remaining months of the calendar year are forecasted to be below average as drought conditions persist over portions of the basin,” he said.
According to a press release from the USACE, drought conditions have deepened in the region.
“According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, drought conditions in the basin have worsened over the past month,” the release reads. “Seventy-four percent of the basin is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with 7% of that being extreme or exceptional drought. Northern Montana and southwestern Nebraska show exceptionally dry soil conditions.
“The September and seasonal drought outlooks show existing drought persisting and expanding in the basin through the end of November.”
The USACE said it will hold several public meetings in late October.
