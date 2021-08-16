The Yankton Community Library and Yankton Elks are hosting a back-to-school welcome event for elementary kids (grades K-5) at the library on Tuesday, Aug. 24, between 3:30-6 p.m.
Kids and families can stop by this open house event at the library for book-themed activities, to learn more about the library, and pick up a sweatshirt donated by the Elks (kid sizes S-XL available).
This program is free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or emaillibrary@cityofyankton.org.
