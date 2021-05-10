YSD: Free Meals To Continue For 2021

All children can eat free.
That’s what was at the top of state school lunch forms for the 2021-2022 school year, Yankton School District (YSD) Child Nutrition Supervisor Sandy Kramer told the school board Monday.
According the agenda at the school board’s meeting, South Dakota opted in to all U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver flexibility options for the coming school year.
“Normally, the question I get asked the most is, ‘What’s for lunch?’” Kramer told the board. “This year, it’s, ‘Are we going to continue free lunches?’ I was hoping and crossing my fingers that (state and federal governments) would continue it and they did.”
Usually, there are complex calculations that must be done each year to adjust meal prices based on cost, she said.
“We don’t have to do any of that this year because we are not going to be charging any of the children to eat breakfast and lunch next year.”
Based on recommendations from Kramer and YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz, the board passed a motion to continue the freeze on school lunch pricing for school breakfasts, lunches and milk.
As far as Grab-and-Go meals for the summer meals program, they start on June 3 and the process will be much like it was last year, with a few tweaks, Kramer said.
Distribution days will be Mondays and Thursdays this summer. Students may pick up their own meals, but need not be present for a parent or guardian to pick up meals for them.
“They will get a breakfast and a lunch, so they’ll get seven day of meals,” she said. “The Sack-Pack program won’t have to worry about doing weekend meals for kids. They will be getting their meals to go.”
Three days of meals will be distributed on Mondays and four days of meals will be distributed on Thursdays, Kramer said.
“One thing that is different is that we are going to be (distributing) only at Yankton High School this year,” she said. “We are not going to be doing it at Yankton Middle School like we did last year.”
Also, at least at the beginning, a sign-up will be required so Child Nutrition staff can make sure they have enough meals. Last year, YSD distributed 63 days worth of meals and fed about 1,300 students per day, Kramer said, noting that children come from nearby communities that do not participate in the Summer Meals Program.
“And so we’re trying to guess how many meals we are going to serve, and my crystal ball is kind of not working very well these days,” she said. “We’re going to try at least for the first week or two to have parents sign up to get an estimate of how many will possibly be coming to get the meals in a week.”
The form is similar to that used by remote learners who pick up meals this year and will only have two questions: Your name and how many children are receiving meals, Kramer said.
“We are also working with the United Way DoorDash Program,” she said. “If we find that there are families having transportation issues, DoorDash is willing to do free deliveries, so we get food to kids one way or another.”
Also Monday, the school board chose Koch Hazard as the architectural firm to conduct a Facilities Condition Assessment (FCA). Three firms presented their approaches to the school board at a special meeting last week: Koch Hazard Architects, Co Op Architecture partnering with DLR Group, and JLG Architects.
Afterwards, a group of individuals (including administrators and school board members) was asked to rank the presentations. The results yielded eight first-place votes for Koch Hazard, seven for Co-Op/DLR and seven for JLG, Bietz told the board.
“One way we could do this is to go off that,” he said. “I did a little data dive on that and plucked from their proposals the best we could, because everything when you have an unknown project is a range of fees.”
The figures include:
• FAC assessment fees: Co-Op/DLR — $7,500; JLG — $20,000 and Koch Hazard — $24,000
• Range of fee for new construction: Co-Op/DLR —5.5%-9.5%; JLG — 5%-7%; Koch Hazard —5.9%-7.5%
• Renovation fees: Co-Op/DLR — 8.5%-12.5%; JLG — 5%-7%; Koch Hazard —5.9%-7.5%
“If we came out of this with $3 million of renovation work, DLR Group would be around $300,000, JLG $210,000 and Koch Hazard $225,000,” Bietz said. “If we hypothetically came out of this study with a $15 million new construction project, DLR Group and Co-Op architects’ fee would be $975,000; JLG architects’ $1,050,000 and Koch Hazard’s $885,000.”
Based on the school board members’ votes after the presentation, Koch Hazard received three votes, JLG two votes and DLR one, he said, adding that on member split their vote.
“Every angle that I look at this data, along with the cost estimates, it would appear that Koch Hazard is the front runner,” Bietz said.
Also Monday:
• The school board voted not to extend last day of school to make up a snow day;
• YSD Athletics director Ryan Mors updated the board on summer activities and possible loosening of COVID restrictions, including waiving temp checks at the door and masks while outdoors;
• YHS Life Skills teacher Riley Smith told the board about a new “coffee cart” project his students are working on. Students take coffee orders from teachers Mondays-Wednesdays and on Thursdays-Fridays make the coffees, teas and hot cocoas to order and deliver them, collecting 50 cents per cup. The project is designed to help students get more opportunity to work on employability and vocational skills and acquire a greater understanding of money. Fifty teachers are participating in the project;
• Coty Frick and Savannah Sullivan of the Yankton Boys & Girls Club updated the board on a recent Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative (JDAI) grant award the club received;
• Beadle School Principal Carey Mitzel gave an update on a time-capsule project and the third grade newspaper project, The COVID Times;
• Approved a new YHS Handbook that changes the bell schedule to give students a 15 minute homeroom period at the beginning and end of each day;
• Approved new Elementary and Middle School handbooks with no substantive changes;
• Bietz gave a brief overview of the school budget development process.
• The school board set a public hearing about the budget at 5:40 p.m. July 12, at the Yankton High School main theater.
• School Board President Sarah Carda recognized Bietz for his Finance Officer Of The Year award, given by the South Dakota Association of School Business Officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.