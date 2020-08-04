In Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, Turner County reported four new cases, while one new death was reported statewide.
Turner County now has 48 known cases. There are currently nine active cases.
The state’s new death is its 136th related to COVID-19. It was recorded in Codington County.
In other local updates, Union County reported two more positive tests and now has 201 cases overall. It has reported 68 cases since the Fourth of July. There are 33 active cases.
Clay County also had two new cases, raising its total to 120. Sixteen cases are active.
Yankton County reported one new case, its 103rd. However, five new recoveries were reported. The county has six active cases, the lowest number since June 4.
Overall, South Dakota reported 59 new positive tests Tuesday, raising its case total to 9,079.
Other state statistics included:
• Active Cases — 935 (-11)
• Hospitalizations — 846 ever hospitalized (+8); 42 currently hospitalized (+4)
• Recoveries — 8,008 (+69)
• Testing — 143,980 total tests (+1,058); 115,381 individuals tested (+733)
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services amended its death count downward in its daily update late Monday, lowering the toll by four to 328.
There were 254 new positive tests reported, giving the state 26,956 known cases.
Knox County reported one new positive test, its 32nd.
Hospitalizations rose to 1,644 (+14), with 152 currently hospitalized (+8).
The number of recovered cases rose to 19,677 (+102).
