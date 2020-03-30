ELK POINT — the Union County Courthouse and all Union County facilities remain closed to walk-in business. Contact the specific department that you are seeking service from by telephone PRIOR to your arrival at the courthouse or county facility. The staff from that office will determine the best possible way for you to receive the services that you require. If an in-person appointment is needed, the staff will conduct pre-screening with you over the telephone. Additional screening may take place at each county facility if an appointment is absolutely needed.
County department heads have implemented minimized and rotational staffing plans for their respective departments to reduce social contact in accordance advice issued by the CDC and South Dakota Department of Health.
For more information, visit:
