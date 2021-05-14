Yankton’s Market at the Meridian will start at 9 a.m. today (Saturday) in the city parking lot at Second St. and Douglas Ave. Vendors will be there until noon.
Also, Greater Yankton Living will hold a Job Fair at the market again this weekend.
Last week was a bit cold, windy and rainy, but many of the vendors were there, as were some very hearty customers. It was not conducive to the Job Fair participants, however, as it was a bit too cold to fill out a job application.
