OMAHA, Neb. — Drought conditions, particularly in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa (upper Basin), are persisting. Per the Master Manual and the Sept. 1 System storage check, winter releases from Gavins Point Dam will be 12,000 cubic feet per second, as part of the overall water conservation measures.
“Reservoir inflows in August were much lower than average. We expect below-average inflows into the System through the rest of 2021,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
Despite localized heavy rainfall events throughout the basin during August, drought conditions expanded across the basin due to the exceptionally dry soils. August runoff in the upper Basin was 54% of average. The 2021 calendar year forecast for the upper Basin, updated on Sept. 1, is 14.7 million acre-feet (MAF), 57% of average. Average annual runoff for the upper Basin is 25.8 MAF.
As of Sept. 2, the total volume of water stored in the System was 52.1 MAF, which is 4.0 MAF below the base of the System’s flood control zone. System storage is expected to continue to decline through the fall. Updated reservoir studies indicate that System storage is expected to be more than 8.0 MAF below the base of flood control at the start of the 2022 runoff season.
According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, drought degradation is occurring across much of the upper Basin. As of Sept. 2, approximately 83% of the Missouri River basin is experiencing some form of abnormally dry conditions or drought. The seasonal drought outlook, which extends through the end of November, shows drought conditions persisting across most of the upper Basin.
