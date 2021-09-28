100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 29, 1921
• Starting apparently about in the center of the basement, fire which was discovered soon after 1 o’clock this morning gutted the lower floor of the Hatz building, 321 Douglas avenue, destroyed most of the grocery stock of the Nuway company, damaged a portion of the stock of the Roney & Miller Undertaking company, drove out the J.A. Roney and L.N. Buis families who lived in apartments on the second floor, and did considerable damage to their household goods.
• The new locomotive for the tramway railroad has arrived from Leavenworth. It has not the boxlike appearance of the Puffing Billy. It has a front and back and you can tell which way it is going. It looks quite like a railroad engine, with a smoke stack and everything.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 29, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 29, 1971
• The Missouri River Conference will be held at Vermillion on Thursday, Oct. 7. The primary area of interest will be the stretch of the Missouri River between Yankton and Sioux City. One of the main problems is soil erosion adjacent to the river. The conference will discuss this problem and the alternatives for solving it.
• Pork producers from Cedar County walked off with three of the top four placings in the 1971 Northeast Nebraska Market Pork Show. The champion pig was owned by Oran Brodersen, Coleridge. LeRoy Wolfe of Hartington had the reserve champion hog while his son, Terry, had the third-place hog.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 29, 1996
• No paper
