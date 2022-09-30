2 Accidents Occur Hour Apart At Same Spot
A three-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 50 and Timberland Road at 3:40 p.m. Friday — the second accident reported in that spot in a little more than an hour. While the earlier accident resulted in only minor injuries, the second accident saw five people transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with unknown injuries.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A total of five vehicles were involved in two accidents within an hour of each other at the intersection west of Yankton Friday.

The intersection in question was Highway 50 and Timberland Dr.

