2 Accidents Occur Hour Apart At Same Spot

A total of five vehicles were involved in two accidents within an hour of each other at the intersection west of Yankton Friday.
The intersection in question was Highway 50 and Timberland Dr.
According to deputy fire chief Larry Nickles, the first accident involved two vehicles and occurred at 2:30 p.m.
“Injuries were minor,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “One person was transported to (Avera) Sacred Heart with non-life-threatening injuries.”
The Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County EMS and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
A more serious accident occurred at the same intersection at 3:40 p.m. involving three vehicles and multiple injuries.
“Five people were transported to Sacred Heart with unknown injuries,” Nickles said. “Firefighters had to extricate with the jaws on two of the three vehicles.”
He said the South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and responders to the second accident included the Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County EMS, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Tabor Ambulance and Yankton County Emergency Management.
Despite the short time frame, Nickles said there was no connection between the two accidents aside from location.
“It’s just a fluke deal that it happened in the same spot,” he said.
