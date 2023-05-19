Hoffners Ready To Set Sail As Riverboat Days Captain And Belle
Jake and Sandy Hoffner are settling into their roles as the Captain and Belle for the 2023 Riverboat Days celebration. Both have been involved with the festival for several years, and they will now act as the official ambassadors for the August event. 

Having served the community throughout their years living in Yankton, Jake and Sandy Hoffner are squarely on board with promoting this year’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival as Captain and Belle.

The 2023 celebration is Aug. 18-20, and will include arts and crafts vendors, free music, a children’s activity area, food trucks and a beer tent, and many attractions throughout each day.

