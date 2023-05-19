Hoffners Ready To Set Sail As Riverboat Days Captain And Belle

Having served the community throughout their years living in Yankton, Jake and Sandy Hoffner are squarely on board with promoting this year’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival as Captain and Belle.
The 2023 celebration is Aug. 18-20, and will include arts and crafts vendors, free music, a children’s activity area, food trucks and a beer tent, and many attractions throughout each day.
“It’s an incredible group of people that come together from various aspects of life, and confidently, optimistically put this thing together with a perfect marriage with Yankton Area Arts. We work together very well,” Jake Hoffner told the Press & Dakotan.
The Hoffners were notified in March but had to keep their selection a secret until the big reveal at a minor-league baseball game in Yankton earlier this month.
According to tradition, the news came as a surprise — literally — with a knock at the door.
“Jake told me, ‘Michele Termansen wants to come over and ask you a quilt question,’” said Sandy, an avid quilter who has been active with the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild for many years. “She’s co-chair of the Riverboat Days committee, and I said, ‘Oh, okay. I’ll be home.’ When I answer the door there are four of them.”
“We got a little suspicious,” added Jake.
The couple discussed the opportunity, which involves promoting Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival, and decided to give it their all, he said.
“You automatically know that there’s people in the community that would be a better fit for this job, but being asked is pretty special,” Jake said. “I think that being involved in Yankton is always fun, and I have to give a shout out to all the people in Yankton that make newcomers like us, coming in here in the 1980s, feel welcome.”
The Hoffners moved to Yankton in 1988 from North Dakota when Jake bought a local crop-dusting business. Sandy taught at Yankton High School for 21 years, where she started the Yankton High School Gift Giver program. She has also been involved with the Heartland Humane Society. Now retired, both have been longtime members of the Yankton Morning Optimist Club, with Jake serving as its president in 2016 and Sandy in 2022.
Jake also served on the Yankton City Commission for nine years, including one year as mayor. He helped found the Yankton chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association and was part of the group that placed the T-38 Talon jet at the Chan Gurney Airport entrance. Jake still serves on the airport board and with the Young Eagles program.
Perhaps fittingly for the Hoffners, the theme for this year’s Riverboat Days is the 1980s.
“It should provide a good opportunity for a lot of fun floats — groups will start reminiscing — and I think they’ll get creative with it,” Sandy said.
Of course, the work of the Captain and Belle begins well before August.
“The more important work, if we are going to promote Riverboat Days, is ahead of time,” Jake said. “We’re available to groups, to anyone that wants to have us speak. It’s a simple paradigm: promote Riverboat Days, promote Yankton.”
Also, the Captain and Belle will make several parade appearances in the months leading up to Riverboat Days. This year, they will be in Harrisburg on June 10; at Czech Days June 16, in Menno for July Fourth and in Viborg on July 16, Jake said, noting that an appearance in Scotland after the Captain & Belle Dinner Aug. 12 is also possible.
During the Yankton festival, the Captain and Belle will ride at the head of the Saturday parade. They will also be making appearances in support of the various events all weekend long.
“The big thing is to make a presence,” Jake said. “We love Yankton and, when you love something, it’s easy to serve, and Riverboat Days is a staple for Yankton.”
