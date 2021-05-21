South Dakota recorded 34 new COVID-19 infections — the smallest one-day increase in 11 months — in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The last time the daily infection figure was this low was on June 23.
Active cases continued to plummet, dropping to 568.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,001.
Yankton County saw two new positive tests and one new recovery, which raised the number of active cases to 12. One new hospitalization was also reported.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Clay (+1) and Turner (+1) counties in South Dakota.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal reported eight new deaths, which came after three straight days of the death toll being amended downward. The toll currently stands at 2,248; it had been 2,266 on Monday. None of the new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The online portal also showed 104 new infections.
