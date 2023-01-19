Miranda Tjeerdsma

Miranda Tjeerdsma

 Courtesy Photo

Miranda Tjeerdsma is being honored as January’s HSC Employee of the Month.

Tjeerdsma began her HSC career in May 2006 as a nurse intern. From there, she became a mental health aide providing over-time replacement. These days, the University of South Dakota graduate is a charge nurse.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.