Miranda Tjeerdsma is being honored as January’s HSC Employee of the Month.
Tjeerdsma began her HSC career in May 2006 as a nurse intern. From there, she became a mental health aide providing over-time replacement. These days, the University of South Dakota graduate is a charge nurse.
“Miranda quietly goes the extra mile, talking to patients and employees, and making their days better,” according to a co-worker who says he has worked with (and for) Miranda for about 15 years.
This co-worker said Miranda is a natural at helping adolescents in a loving, caring, and consistent way. In one specific situation, he stated, she exhibited “one of the most thoughtful examples of human compassion, advocacy, and amazing promotion of our kids’ future.”
“She is always willing to help on the floor, willing to assist staff when they need it,” says another co-worker. “Always willing to teach and answer questions from staff.”
“This is a challenging work environment, and having a strong team with a great sense of humor makes the work day fun,” Tjeerdsma says in reference to her favorite part of the job.
Miranda’s hometown is Meridien, Kansas. She now lives in the Yankton area with her husband John and three children.
Outside of work, she enjoys reading, gardening, and “following my kids around the country for softball and hockey.”
Congratulations to Miranda Tjeerdsma on being named HSC Employee of the Month for January.
